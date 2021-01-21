'Start Something' with Junior League of Little Rock Summit

The Junior League of Little Rock is hosting its first Start Something Summit this Saturday, Jan. 23 via Zoom from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Junior League of Little Rock wants to get people in the right mindset for 2021 and inspire you to start something new.

“We are super excited to have all of these women working together with us to get people in the right mind to start something good in 2021,” says member Candace Anderson.

International fashion designer and Project Runway runner-up Korto Momolu is the keynote speaker. Momolu will discuss new plans for her future.

“Fashion is in crisis right now, so just figuring out the next steps for myself and being able to reveal that to others, that you can start over,” says Momolu.

The Summit will start with a morning yoga glass by Kerri Michael, LMSW, RYT. Next, there will be a vision board workship with Tina Gilbert, Development Strategist at Next Level Training Solutions Group, LLC.

Next, there will be an inspirational session from Christine Owenell, a global business coach from Owenell Global Consultancy in Nashville, on learning how to liberate your potential. Finally, you will hear from ‘local hero’ Korto Momolu.

"The message for this year is that we have to move forward," says Momolu. "If your business has changed, start something. If your life has changed, start something. We have to move forward for our loved ones and for the community of this city."