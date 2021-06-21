World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters coming to Simmons Bank Arena in August

The ankle-breaking moves, jaw-dropping swag and rim-rattling dunks will take place on Sunday, August 1 at 2 p.m.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their newly reimagined Spread Game tour to the Simmons Bank Arena.

Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.

The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players, and in select markets, the #SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m.