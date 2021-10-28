Little Rock firefighter opens authentic Cajun-style food truck

Charles Gilmer's incredible story and authentic Cajun food is winning over all central Arkansans at Cajun Trouxth!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Charles Gilmer fights fires during the day, but fires up the stove at night at The Cajun Trouxth.

His incredible story and authentic Cajun food is winning over central Arkansans.

Here are five things to know about Cajun Trouxth:

1.) Gilmer started the Cajun Trouxth in honor of his mother. After she passed, he continued her catering business legacy. But, he also wanted to open this food truck concept that would continue her mission of serving with excellence in all things.

2.) The Cajun Trouxth has a small, focused menu, that offers traditional New Orleans' fare like savory Gumbo and Po' Boys. Their unique Down and Dirty dish is a big hit, coming with a bowl of dirty rice topped with a huge piece of fried catfish and a scoop of the shrimp etouffee.

3.) One of the crowd favorites is their jambalaya egg rolls that are hand-rolled and made from scratch. It's paired with their homemade sauce that gives it the perfect kick of heat. The roll is packed with chicken, sausage, rice, veggies, and pepper jack cheese.

4.) Gilmer's daughter has been learning about business with the food truck by selling her own lemonade there. It's been a huge hit. Gilmer hopes to use his food truck and business background to mentor his kids and other young business professionals in the community.

5.) Yes, Gilmer regularly feeds firefighters on his team and many other first responders across central Arkansas. He says they are always asking for his food!

Skot and Amanda's Pro Tips:

Amanda: "I loved the down and dirty! So unique and delicious."