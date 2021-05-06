One of the coolest patios in Little Rock, Hill Station is serving up food and fun

Hill Station is known for their incredible outdoor dining. Tons of patio space with TVs makes it the perfect summer destination.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — All month long, we're focusing on outdoor dining spaces. Today, we head to Hill Station in Little Rock!

Here are five facts about Hill Station:

1.) Hill Station is known for their incredible outdoor dining. Tons of patio space with TVs makes it the perfect summer destination. They also have plenty of indoor dining for rainy days and outdoor heaters for cold ones.

2.) They are known for having an incredible burger. They say the regulars come by and that’s what they get every single time. A soft and slightly sweet bun with stringy fries makes for a perfect lunch or dinner option.

3.) Hill Station is also committed to using products from local farmers, incorporating fresh items from around the city into their menu. They also use seasonal items for specials.

4.) Want to have lunch or dinner with your dog? No problem. The patio is dog friendly!

5.) If you’re looking for a place to grab drinks with friends, they also have a bar program with a large bar inside with plenty of seating. The owners say a lot of times people will come and sit at the bar and hang out in the afternoons and even get some work done too.

Rob & Amanda’s Pro Tip:

Rob — "I ate that cheeseburger in about five seconds, so I highly recommend it!"