Shotgun Dan's Pizza serves up more than just pizzas, sandwiches, and salads

On this Eat It Up, Skot Covert visits Shotgun Dan's Pizza, a family-owned restaurant beloved by the Little Rock community & known for their 'no skimpin' motto.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The pizza at Shotgun Dan’s Pizza is as legendary as Shotgun Dan himself!

The legend can be traced back to 1977 when the restaurant first opened in Sherwood. The pizza was great and word quickly spread around town— but within the first month of opening, customers demanded more toppings.

“The story of Shotgun Dan's is one that was produced by the customer,” explained Josh Woodard, the current owner whose father was one of the two original founders.

Those demands created the mantra by which the family-operated pizza joint runs: “No skimpin’, it’s not done until we add more!”

They aren’t kidding either! Each pizza is LOADED with toppings. Especially the Big Dan, which is by far a customer favorite. Woodard himself calls it a “show-stopper.”

The Big Dan is a medium-crust pizza piled high with copious amounts of beef, sausage, pepperoni, and Canadian bacon.

The second most popular item on the menu is the Loaded Barrel, which is similar, but instead of Canadian bacon, it has onions, green peppers, and mushrooms.

“For as many toppings as we put on our pizza, a thin crust wouldn’t hold the weight,” Woodard described.

These recipes haven’t changed in the 46 years the iconic western-themed restaurant has been open.

When you ask a local about Shotgun Dan’s Pizza, you’ll probably find yourself in the middle of a debate.

For decades, Central Arkansans have argued about which of the three locations was the original, Sherwood or Rose City (North Little Rock).

Today we settled the debate— turns out the answer is both!

According to Woodard, the restaurant was started in Sherwood, though Rose City was home to the first free-standing building. So technically, both answers are correct.

Regardless of which came first, all three locations are serving up delicious pizzas, sandwiches, and salads!