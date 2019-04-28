The best moment of a baseball game doesn't often happen before the umpire says "play ball," but that was probably the case at Dickey Stephens Park on Saturday night.

Louie got to fulfill one of his dreams Saturday night; throwing out the first pitch before an Arkansas Travelers game.

"When he kinda realized what a first pitch was, it was like his eyes opened and that's what he wanted to do, was throw a pitch for the Travelers," Louie's mother, Kristy Schneider said.

"He's been so excited that he woke up and the first thing he said was: 'one pitch.'"

Once they arrived at Dickey Stephens Park, Louie got the chance to meet some of the players, who prayed over Louie, which was "really a beautiful thing," Louie's mom said.

Kristy Schneider says all of the support has been overwhelming, but amazing -- and it's all because of Louie.

"No matter how hard it is, he still smiles and he still fights, and he's fighting for his life every single day."

Over the last few months, we've brought you updates on Louie Schneider.

He’s a 9-year-old boy from Alexander, Arkansas, who’s living with a terminal illness. Louie knows his body is shutting down, but he's trying to live life to the fullest while he can because he's "ready to be with Jesus."

Anyone who knows Louie has been touched by his infectious spirit and it was no different at this Arkansas Travelers game.

Louie is still collecting coins from across the world. If you want to send him one, we have his address listed on our website.

RELATED: Louie still in good spirits at hospital, starts law enforcement 'challenge coins' collection

RELATED: Louie's Legacy: 9-year-old terminally ill boy thanks everyone who sent him mail