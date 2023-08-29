Central Arkansas food industry taking shape post-pandemic

Employment at bars and restaurants has bounced back in Arkansas, even higher than before the pandemic. With that success comes new places for Arkansans to enjoy.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services, employment at bars and restaurants is bouncing back in Arkansas even higher than before the pandemic. Along with that industry success comes new places for Arkansans to enjoy.

Those in the food business I spoke to today seem to agree; the further away we get from the pandemic, the better. Lines for new restaurants are out the door, and reservations can be weeks out, a good sign for foodies and restaurants across the state.

If there's ever any food news in Central Arkansas, "Mighty Rib" food blogger Kevin Shalin has probably posted about it — the good times and tough ones.

"This has really become somewhat of a food town over the last couple of years," Shalin said." People like to get out. They like to go eat... When you think about COVID and the tornado that affected so many businesses, even though times are better, I think there's still this cautiousness that so many of these restaurant tours are dealing with right now."

With that in mind, Shalin said there's still much to celebrate.

"Wright's Barbecue is opening up," Shalin said. "We got The Bagel Shop that opened a few weeks ago."

The Bagel Shop started on social media, mainly selling outside and through delivery during the pandemic, but now they've opened their very own shop.

"Right now, we're making anywhere from 500 to 800," The Bagel Shop owner and chef Trevor Papsadora said. "We're selling out most of those days... It's been a whirlwind. So many people have just come to celebrate what we're doing. At first, it was mostly people in the neighborhood, and now it's stretched to people from all over."

Along with opening the storefront, Pasadora said he's excited to have new neighbors South of Main in Little Rock.

"This whole street is really blowing up and booming," Pasadora said. "We've got El Sur, who has been here for a little over a year now, I believe. We've got Nathan Miller opening Bread, Cheese and Wine."

Just north, Wright's Barbecue is putting the finishing touches on its new Little Rock location this week.

"Little Rock has the best food scene, in my opinion, in the state," said Logan Wright, general manager of Wright's Barbecue in Little Rock. "We're just very excited to be a part of it and add to it."

Wright's Barbecue opened two other locations during the pandemic, but they're ready to go full steam in 2023.

"Not having to worry about the next person getting COVID or getting sick," Wright said. "To just worry about loving on the customer and serving the customer and making sure they have the best experience with us possible."

And they're getting ready for this weekend's Razorback game.