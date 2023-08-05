Little Rock businesses work to reopen after March tornado

The EF3 tornado in March left numerous homes and businesses with damage. That includes restaurants like Trio's and Catering to You, who are both working to reopen.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansans impacted by the tornado are still working to rebuild and get back to normal, but that process comes with its challenges.

A couple of Little Rock restaurant owners have faced some struggles as they take steps to get back up and running.

"That's my baby right there," Trio's co-owner and Little Rock Ward 4 Director, Capi Peck said about their restaurant.

Peck has owned the restaurant since the mid-80s.

"We're the only original tenant from one Pavilion and the park was built in 1986," she said.

These days, it looks different after the EF-3 tornado did some damage on March 31, forcing Trio's to temporarily close.

"The glass blew out the doors blew off the hinges," Peck said.

The Trio's vans were also totaled, but luckily she's not dealing with any interior damage.

"Most of this will be covered," she said.

Peck shared that she's been able to pay her 48 employees since the tornado, thanks to help from the community.

"We've sold, I think now it's close to $15,000 worth of gift certificates. That will that's helping us with cash flow right now," Peck said.

She's received more than $10K in donations.

"A lot of our employees have two jobs, some don't, this is their sole source of income. That has helped us take care of our staff," she said.

Now, she said it should reopen by the end of the month.

"At that point, I'm going to be elated," she said.

Catering to You right across the street has also faced some uncertainty since the tornado.

Owner, Judy Adams said she's currently dealing with lots of electrical and plumbing damage.

"The adjusters have been here, actually five of them, and the construction people getting bids," Adams said.

She's still able to have her gift shop up and running but since most of the damage is in the kitchen, they had to cook at a local church to fulfill orders scheduled before the tornado.

Starting Wednesday though, she will close it all down so crews can start making repairs.

She said worst case scenario, it would be closed until September, but she's confident it will reopen before that.

"We'll be okay. One way or the other we will be okay," Adams said.