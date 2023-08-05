Suit filed to block 'illegal' takeover of Arkansas charter school

A suit was filed on Monday to block the takeover of Marvell-Elaine schools by Arkansas Education Sec. Jacob Oliva, calling it "illegal" and "an overreach."

Example video title will go here for this video

MARVELL, Ark. — A suit was filed on Monday to dispute and block the takeover of Marvell-Elaine schools in Arkansas, saying an emergency clause was not properly voted on for the LEARNS Act that was signed into law in March.

The complaint is accusing the Arkansas Department of Education, the Arkansas State Board of Education, and Secretary of Education Jacob Oliva, all of "illegal" and "unconstitutional" actions.

This suit comes after the Arkansas State Board of Education voted last Friday, May 5, to unanimously allow Secretary Oliva to enter what's being referred to as a "transformation contract" with Friendship Education Foundation to take over the Marvell-Elaine School District.

The authority to establish this "contract" was made possible through the recently passed LEARNS Act, which has seen its own fair share of praise and criticism as a whole.

Lawyers for the group say the emergency clause of the LEARNS Act is "invalid and ineffective" due to the clause not being passed by a separate roll-call vote with a two-thirds majority.

They argue that since the emergency clause was not properly adopted, the LEARNS Act is not yet law and any action is not yet legal.

If a law is passed in Arkansas without an emergency clause, it will go into effect 90 days after the end of the legislative session.