Governor Sanders authorizes emergency water supplies in West Helena

Governor Sanders authorized the use of emergency water supplies in West Helena after the city's water service went offline during yesterday’s storms.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark — According to a post made by the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management, residents in West Helena are currently relying on emergency water supplies after the city lost water during yesterday’s storms.

Roughly 4,000 residents are getting access to water via a water hippo, an emergency water supply tank, brought in by the Arkansas National Guard.

Governor Sanders authorized the use of the hippo after the city lost water following severe storms that rolled through Central Arkansas on June 25, causing extensive damage in some areas.

The Arkansas National Guard will continue to provide potable water to West Helena in Phillips County until the water system is back online.

Two Guardsmen from the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team will be hauling potable water from Marvell.

The 2,000-gallon water hippo will be located at 98 Plaza Ave.

Residents across the state reported downed trees, large hail, and even vehicles flipped over. Additionally, thousands of Arkansans reported power outages across the state, which crews are working to restore.

The water system is expected to be back online by June 29, 2023.