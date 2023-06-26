Plane crashes into Lake Hamilton, officials confirm

The Garland County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a plane crashed into the water on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs.

Officials received a call shortly after 8 a.m. in reference to a small-engine aircraft that had gone down in a cove located off 161 Port Au Prince Street.

Local agencies, including the Hot Springs Fire Department, police, and divers, have responded to the scene.

One female was recovered from the aircraft and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials confirmed that they still have one male currently being recovered from the plane.