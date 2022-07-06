Police: Investigation underway after home invasion leaves Marion County man dead

Marion County Sheriff's Department is investigating a reported homicide of an 80-year-old man after responding to a call of an intruder in a home.

MARION COUNTY, Ark — The Marion County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of someone breaking into a home southeast of Yellville on Monday night just after 11:00 p.m.

According to reports, when deputies entered the home, they found 80-year-old Daniel W. Stine dead of what police say is an apparent gun shot wound.

Special agents of the Arkansas State Police have now been requested to further investigate this homicide.

The exact cause and manner of death have not yet been confirmed but reports do say that a family member was reportedly inside the home when the incident happened and has been questioned.