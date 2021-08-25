Arkansas prison corporal charged with sexual assault of inmate

A corporal at the McPherson Unit in Newport, Arkansas has been charged with sexually assaulting a female inmate.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A corporal with the Arkansas Department of Corrections has been charged with sexually assaulting a female inmate of the McPherson unit.

According to documents, the inmate notified another corporal in June 2021 that Corporal James Lowe had "fingered her vagina" through the food flap once and "would often engage in sexual conversations" with her.

An investigator interviewed the inmate about the incident. Video footage from May 2021 corroborated the woman's statements.

Lowe also admitted to touching the inmate during an interview.

He doesn't have any prior misdemeanor or felony convictions.

He has been charged with sexual assault in the third degree.