Body found in burned truck near Stuttgart

STUTTGART, Ark. — A body was found in a burned truck near Stuttgart on Thursday, May 4, according to the Arkansas County Sheriff's Office.

The truck was discovered two days after it was reported stolen on May 2 in Almyra, a small town southeast of Stuttgart.

It is not known when the body and truck were burned or what caused it.

The body has been sent to the state crime lab for identification.

The Arkansas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.