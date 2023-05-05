x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Body found in burned truck near Stuttgart

The truck was found burned two days after it was reported missing in nearby Almyra, officials said.

More Videos

STUTTGART, Ark. — A body was found in a burned truck near Stuttgart on Thursday, May 4, according to the Arkansas County Sheriff's Office.

The truck was discovered two days after it was reported stolen on May 2 in Almyra, a small town southeast of Stuttgart.

It is not known when the body and truck were burned or what caused it.

The body has been sent to the state crime lab for identification.

The Arkansas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

We will update the article with more information as it becomes available.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out