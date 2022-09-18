Conway police investigating after one wounded at shopping center

The Conway Police Department is investigating after an altercation between a group of people left one suffering from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

CONWAY, Ark. — Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers with the Conway Police Department were dispatched to the Conway Commons shopping center with reports of a disturbance.

There was an altercation between four people which resulted in one victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

According to reports, three individuals, and the suspect all attempted to leave the scene in a vehicle but then crashed. They then left on foot.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (501) 450-6130.