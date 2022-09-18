x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Conway police investigating after one wounded at shopping center

The Conway Police Department is investigating after an altercation between a group of people left one suffering from a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

More Videos

CONWAY, Ark. — Shortly after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, officers with the Conway Police Department were dispatched to the Conway Commons shopping center with reports of a disturbance. 

There was an altercation between four people which resulted in one victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. 

According to reports, three individuals, and the suspect all attempted to leave the scene in a vehicle but then crashed. They then left on foot.

Anyone who may have information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (501) 450-6130.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information when it becomes available. 

   

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out