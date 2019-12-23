According to police reports, 43-year-old Michael Gates allegedly stole $600 from a woman he met on the internet. Police say he was "in a hurry" and left his wallet containing his driver's license and credit cards at the motel where the two met.
The woman told police that when they met, he showed her a Pulaski County law enforcement badge, and told her his occupation was a deputy. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, he hasn't been employed as a deputy since 2015.
Deputies searched Gates's home on Saturday, Dec. 21 and found suspected methamphetamine. He was arrested on a class C felony drug charge.
The motel staff told officers that he came in often to rent rooms.
Detention facility records show that Gates is currently in custody on a $3,500 bond and had an arraignment hearing Monday morning at the Pulaski County District Court.
More on this story as it develops.
