According to police reports, 43-year-old Michael Gates allegedly stole $600 from a woman he met on the internet. Police say he was "in a hurry" and left his wallet containing his driver's license and credit cards at the motel where the two met.

The woman told police that when they met, he showed her a Pulaski County law enforcement badge, and told her his occupation was a deputy. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, he hasn't been employed as a deputy since 2015.

Deputies searched Gates's home on Saturday, Dec. 21 and found suspected methamphetamine. He was arrested on a class C felony drug charge.

The motel staff told officers that he came in often to rent rooms.

Pulaski County Detention Center

Detention facility records show that Gates is currently in custody on a $3,500 bond and had an arraignment hearing Monday morning at the Pulaski County District Court.

More on this story as it develops.

