Homicide in Little Rock leaves 19-year-old dead, investigation underway

Police are now investigating a homicide that left a Little Rock 19-year-old dead on Sunday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 200 block of 4th street on Sunday.

According to reports, when officers arrived at the scene they found a 19-year-old male with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later died due to his injuries.

Anyone who may have information regarding this incident is urged to please contact Little Rock police at (501) 371-4636.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.