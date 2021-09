A man walking along E. Grand Ave. and N. Frontage Road told police he went into the woods after smelling a strong odor and found a body.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — A man walking along E. Grand Ave. and N. Frontage Road told police he went into the woods after smelling a strong odor and found a body, police said in a press release Thursday.

Officers responded at around 7:20 p.m. and are investigating.