Little Rock crime trending downwards from last year, but up long-term

The mayor announced violent crime is down from last year, but we find out how it compares to the past eight years of data.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The capital city's streak of violence still continues as stray bullets struck a school bus with people inside.

City leaders are now speaking out about the violence, and Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Junior says, crime in the city is trending downwards.

"We do not like this incident. We want to make sure all children are safe," said Lieutenant Van Watson with the Little Rock Police Department.

Around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning, a Little Rock School District bus was hit by gunfire at the intersection of 23rd and Brown. A teenaged student and bus driver were on board at the time. The driver was taking the student home from a summer program.

Luckily, no one was injured and LRPD has decided to add more patrol around summer programs in Little Rock.

This marks another incident of violence in the city and coincidentally, it happened on the same day Mayor Frank Scott Jr. holds his monthly crime press conferences.

In the briefing, the mayor shared statistics that violent crime -- a combination of homicides, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault -- is at a downwards trend.

"With the substantial drop in violent crime last month we've become one of very few cities in the country to be able to say our crime rate is going down compared to last year," said Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

We took a look at the violent crime in Little Rock during the past 8 years. From 2014 through 2020, it was at a steady pace. There were only a few outlier months that saw an increase in violence.

But in 2020 violence increased, and now we're having more months of high crime. In the last 5 years, violent crime is up 16 percent.

LRPD's Assistant Chief Wayne Bewley, said the homicides that have happened are from people who know each other, but he is concerned that innocent bystanders could get caught in the crossfire.

"I'm very comfortable in saying the danger to our citizens is being in the middle of a situation as it unfolds as we saw today with the school bus," said Asst. Chief Bewley.

He had a comment for those who feel fearful of the violence.

"You go about your daily activities and enjoy all the City of Little Rock has to offer. This is a great city. However, be aware of your surroundings and use common sense," said Asst. Chief Bewley.