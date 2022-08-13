Man found guilty for 2020 Jonesboro stabbing death

Gabriel E. Walton was found guilty of manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence in the case of Ronald Voyles' murder in 2020.

JONESBORO, Ark. — On August 13, 2022, 20-year-old Gabriel E. Walton was prosecuted for the murder of 57-year-old Ronald Voyles in Jonesboro in 2020.

Following a four-day trial on Friday, August 12, 2022, a Craighead County jury found Walton guilty of manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence.

Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer followed the jury's recommendation to sentence Walton to 45 years of imprisonment.

On August 29, 2020, Jonesboro City Police investigated a stabbing, during which Voyles died.

After an extensive investigation involving multiple interviews, Walton became a person of interest when he was able to provide accurate details about the crime scene.