Police investigating after officer shoots man in Helena-West Helena

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have started investigating an shooting where an officer injured one person on Cherry Street in Helena-West Helena Friday.

Law enforcement were searching for a man that was spotted walking along Walnut Street while reportedly carrying a rifle on Thursday.

According to reports, authorities were searching along Cherry Street for the suspect when they heard gunshots come from a neighboring street.

Two Jonesboro police officers, who were assisting in the search, separated from the group to find where the gunshots came from.

Upon arrival, the two officers found 18-year-old Travon Brewer who was allegedly holding a rifle. Police reportedly asked Brewer to drop his weapon to which he refused and instead pointed the gun at authorities.

One of the two officers fired at Brewer, who retreated from the area but eventually collapsed near Monroe Street.

The two officers went up to Brewer and performed life-saving techniques until ambulances were able to arrive at the location.

He was transported to a hospital in Memphis and is reportedly recovering from his injuries.

The identity of the officer has not been released to the public. Authorities said any questions related to the officer's identity or their administrative status should be directed to the Jonesboro Police Department.

Arkansas State Police are now handling the investigation, where they will determine whether the use of deadly force by an officer was warranted and followed state laws.