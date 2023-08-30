Pine Bluff police investigating shooting involving father & son overnight

Maurice Taggart, former executive director of the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency, is dead after a fatal argument over a pistol with his son.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Shortly after 2 a.m. on August 30, the Pine Bluff Police Department responded to #1 Hillcroft St. for a reported shooting involving a father and son— one of whom was a well-known person in the community.

Upon arrival, officers found that two males had been shot, 43-year-old Maurice Taggart and his son 26-year-old Justice Taggart.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment, where Maurice reportedly died from his injuries, while Justice is in stable condition.

Maurice Taggart is the former director of the Urban Renewal Agency in Pine Bluff and was facing charges related to accusations of forgery and stolen money.

According to witnesses, the homicide began as a domestic disturbance during which both Taggarts were fighting over a pistol, which ended in them shooting each other overnight.