Pine Bluff police investigating deadly overnight shooting on S. Elm Street

Pine Bluff police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened overnight, leaving one person dead and two others in "unknown" conditions.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Pine Bluff police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday morning, leaving one person dead around 2:00 a.m.

According to reports, authorities arrived at S. Elm Street, which is where they found two people victims outside of the home, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Authorities then found a third victim, 60-year-old Jerry Simmons, just inside the doorway of the home who was suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other victims were taken to the hospital to be treated and the severity of their injuries are unknown at this time, according to authorities.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact them at 870-730-2106 or at 870-541-5300.