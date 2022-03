Little Rock police are investigating a homicide that happened at the 5700 block of Patterson Road on Sunday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a homicide that happened at the 5700 block of Patterson Road on Sunday.

Police have yet to release the names of any victims or cause of the incident.

Authorities are asking for people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

There is no other information at this time. We will update this article as more information becomes available.