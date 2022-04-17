Police: Shooting leaves one dead near Geyer Springs

Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead near Baseline and Geyer Springs Road on Sunday.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday morning.

According to reports, the homicide took place in the area of Baseline and Geyer Springs Road as a person was shot while in their car.

Once on scene, officers found the victim, 21-year-old Johanna Bell, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Bell was transported to a nearby hospital where she died.

Police are still investigating the shooting and have not named any possible suspects.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.