Police: Shooting leaves one dead near Geyer Springs

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday morning.
According to reports, the homicide took place in the area of Baseline and Geyer Springs Road as a person was shot while in their car.
Once on scene, officers found the victim, 21-year-old Johanna Bell, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Bell was transported to a nearby hospital where she died.
Police are still investigating the shooting and have not named any possible suspects.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.