Pulaski County inmate still free as sheriffs continue search

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — An inmate escaped from the Pulaski County Jail Wednesday morning, and authorities are still looking for him.

Henri Hatten, 56, of Little Rock, is considered dangerous as sheriffs discovered him missing during an early morning headcount, which is usually at 7 a.m.

Pulaski County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Lt. Cody Burk said they also conduct headcounts at 3 p.m. and 11 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, Burk was able to escape through two fences and is believed to be injured after going through razor wire.

"We conducted a headcount and discovered he was missing," Burk said. "We noticed some damage to the fence on the exercise yard apparently where he got through the fence.

Hatten recently received a 35-year sentence at the Arkansas Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to a domestic battery charge and an unrelated drug charge.

Search teams are going to known locations where Hatten may be or last visited.

Burk added that if he isn't caught, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office will take the next steps to find him.

"A warrant will be issued for his arrest," Burk said. "We are currently out looking for him. It'd be entered into the National Crime Information database."