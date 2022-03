An overnight shooting in Hazen has killed 62-year-old Amanda Turner, her husband 64-year-old James Turner, and their daughter Mirranda Munnerlyn.

Police have identified the victims as 62-year-old Amanda Turner, her husband 64-year-old James Turner, and their daughter 46-year-old Mirranda Munnerlyn.