Two teenagers injured in shooting near River Market District

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to calls of a shooting in the area near the River Market District.
According to reports, when officers arrived they found two teenagers who were both suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.
Details of this incident are very limited but we will update with more information once it is available.
The investigation into this incident remains ongoing. We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.