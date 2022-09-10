Two teenagers injured in shooting near River Market District

The Little Rock Police Department is now investigating a Saturday night shooting near the River Market District that left two teenagers injured.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to calls of a shooting in the area near the River Market District.

According to reports, when officers arrived they found two teenagers who were both suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Details of this incident are very limited but we will update with more information once it is available.