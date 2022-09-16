Watson Chapel High School put on lockdown after 'false report'

Watson Chapel High School was placed on lockdown on Friday after what Pine Bluff authorities are calling a 'false report' of an active shooter.

According to police, authorities with the Pine Bluff Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, and Arkansas State Police all responded to the report and swept the entire school, ultimately finding nothing.

Authorities also reported that there were no shots fired, no weapons in the area, or any threats found on the school.

The school is expected to lift the lockdown soon, as many parents arrived to pick up their children.