Retired couple from Indiana helps feed Arkansas tornado victims

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — It's been almost one month since the tornado devastated parts of Little Rock and surrounding areas.

Volunteers have still been hard at work making sure those that were impacted are not forgotten.

One couple from Indiana has been actively helping those in the Natural State.

Julie and Butch Bauer have been married for 57 years, and though they are in retirement, they aren't ready to slow down.

They are volunteers for the Red Cross and they have traveled across state lines to help with relief efforts.

They've been in Arkansas for about a week helping distribute meals.

On Monday, they stopped at Cracker Barrel where they loaded the truck up with chicken, hash browns, and fried apples.

"We have campers full of meat of some sort, a couple of vegetables, rolls, and utensils, and we box those all up," said Julie.

Volunteering is something these two have been doing for a while. Julie has been a Red Cross volunteer for years and remembers her first time helping victims after Hurricane Katrina.

She said she then started bringing along Butch to volunteer as well.

They continue to travel around the country, helping those who need it most, and explained that they don't plan of stopping anytime soon.

"Sometimes you can get tears in your eyes... You see people that are really struggling. I think making them feel better," said Butch.