LISA Academy counselors work to better socialize students

According to Kenward, the program did push the elementary kids over a hump.



“We did see a change in those social emotional behaviors and just behavior in general because there just seemed to be kind of a gap between connecting with others,” Kenward described.



Implementation of the program came at a crucial time, not only for the students but for the school as a whole. It was the first school year Kenward has called normal since 2020.



“The first year since the pandemic, where we were getting to have kids fully on campus, they were getting to fully engage in activities, that for a while they weren't,” Kenward said.



During this pilot year, students engaged daily with Centervention.



“[The students] spent 20 minutes a day using this program to develop different social skills,” Kenward added.



The students learned about anger, conflict, and problem-solving— all while the program tracked how the students processed if they were strong or struggling in an area.



This in turn benefited the LISA Academy counseling team.



“It really helped encompass our data-driven counseling plan, form small groups from it, form our classroom lessons around those ideas,” Kenward explained. “Using data to say we're going to work on these specific skills.”



Since the pilot year showed improvement, starting this school year, any student from kindergarten through 12th grade can take part in Centervention.



“This school year, we're using it as a needed resource to reinforce those skills,” Kenward said.



As Kenward puts it, this change comes because each kid needs social skills, but the needs can look different at every age.



“In elementary school, it might be self-regulating, and staying calm and understanding conflict,” Kenward said. “Middle school, it might be peer relationships. Going on into high school they're starting to make goals, maybe trying to get a job on the weekend.”



It's all about tackling each set of new experiences for each age group.



“Even though they are different and look different at different ages, they all intertwine together,” Kenward said.