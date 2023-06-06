North Little Rock School Board votes on dress code policy

Are school uniforms returning next year? NLRSD board members have made a decision.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday, the North Little Rock School District decided whether to implement uniforms next year.

The Board of Education voted unanimously to keep the policy as it stands. They will not make students wear uniforms.

The board's decision was based on feedback from a survey taken by parents and teachers.

"As a school district, our parents do not support school uniforms," NLRSD Superintendent Gregory Pilewski said.

Richard Tatum is an NLRSD parent and was against the policy change.

He said he appreciated the board listening to the parents.

"A couple of the board members made their feelings known that they would like to have uniforms," Tatum said. "However, because the parents didn't want it, they didn't go with it, and I give them credit for that."