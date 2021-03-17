Arkansas pharmacies see vaccine appointments book as Phase 1C opens up

Pharmacies and clinics are seeing a pick-up in vaccine appointments again after the Governor opened it up to everyone in Phase 1C in Arkansas.

"Our demand had kind of dwindled and was leveling off," Brooks Rogers said.

Which is why Rogers, a pharmacist at Don's Pharmacy in Little Rock is happy to see the governor open up distribution to Phase 1C.

"Shortly after he announced it, we opened up extra spots on our website," Rogers said.

But, those appointments are going quick. This phase means one million more Arkansans are eligible for the vaccine.

"It's almost like trying to get Garth Brooks tickets, everyone just goes to the website all at once," he said, "This Saturday at 5 p.m., we'll be opening up a lot more appointments."

If you are having trouble finding an appointment, check the websites of every local pharmacy in your area every day. Many are adding new appointments daily. When you see an appointment pop up, be sure to reserve it quickly.

If you don't have access to a computer, the health department has a hotline to help you get one set up at 1 (800) 985-6030.

"But don't get discouraged. We have to recognize that we can't get everybody vaccinated in one day," Dr. Robert Hopkins said.

Dr. Hopkins with UAMS is expecting clinics and pharmacies to be booked up for the next few weeks with this phase.

"We need to recognize that it's going to take a little time," he said.

By opening it up to Phase 1C two weeks earlier than expected, he believes this puts Arkansas on a good timeline to have it available to everyone by may.

"I'm hoping that this is going to come with additional vaccine so we can see opening up of mass vaccination site," Dr. Hopkins said.

Places like Don's Pharmacy are looking into ways it can vaccinate as many people as possible.

"We had a lot of businesses that we lined up. So, when this was announced, we were booked up with businesses for a pretty good length of time," Hopkins said.