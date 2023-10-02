Big Country Chateau attorney explains why utility companies weren't paid

Attorney Sylvester Smith, who represents the owners of Big Country Chateau, told the judge there was a reason the property was in poor shape.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Big Country Chateau apartments in Little Rock are back in court Friday morning.

The question on the table— Where is all the money?

This includes back payments on utilities, rent and why repairs aren't being made.

"We need the city, organizations, and everyone to step up to the plate," Big Country Chateau tenant Hasaune Keri said.

"A major component of how we got here today... as of right now there's nearly $300,000 in back rent owed to my client," Smith said.

Smith said this caused a domino effect, which left owners unable to pay for utilities and repairs.

"[It's] kind of hard to keep the lights on when you're not collecting enough revenue," Smith said.

The judge kept Big Country Chateau's assets frozen. However, it did reverse the freeze on one associated company.

The judge will appoint Sal Thomas of Houston's Tarantino Properties as a receiver to control the property and its money.

Smith told us he doesn't know how much is owed to the utility companies.

Right now, the City of Little Rock is working with tenants to help them relocate from the apartments.