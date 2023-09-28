Bryant appoints Rhonda Sanders as interim mayor

During a special meeting Thursday, the Bryant City Council named Rhonda Sanders as interim mayor until the special election in March 2024.

BRYANT, Ark. — The Bryant City Council named an interim mayor Thursday to temporarily fill the empty seat left by Allen Scott, who resigned earlier this month following an EEOC complaint from a former employee and a vote of no confidence from the board.

Rhonda Sanders was appointed interim mayor by the city council during a special meeting followed by an executive session.

Sanders, who lost to Scott in the Bryant mayoral election in 2022, defeated Mark Smith and Truitt Smith to earn the interim position.

Truitt Smith removed himself from the candidate list before the city council went into an executive session.

Sanders will serve as the interim mayor until the special election next year. According to Sanders' campaign Facebook page, she has no interest in running for mayor in 2024.

"I have received so many positive emails from citizens and friends about the possibility of running for Mayor of Bryant when we have the special election," Sanders said. "After a tremendous amount of soul searching, I have decided that I will NOT run for mayor in the special election."