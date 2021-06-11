Cabot mother excited to get her young children vaccinated

"It's so close close to getting back to normal, and so I feel so happy about it, and I'm sure everyone else does."

CABOT, Ark. — Things are starting to change for families across the Natural State – including Jessica Rogers and her three daughters.

She's excited, but she doesn't need to tell you that – her daughters are more than ready.

"I was just thinking, it's so close close to getting back to normal, and so I feel so happy about it, and I'm sure everyone else does," Scarlett Borchert, Rogers' middle child, said.

What's been their norm for the past 20 months is starting to change, all thanks to the COVID-19 vaccine. The family has been isolating at home as much as possible – Scarlett has asthma, and so does Rogers.

"This is like the light, you know, when the vaccine came out," Rogers said. "It was like the light at the end of the tunnel, like we can finally see it and it's here."

Rogers youngest daughter, Jessie, is 7, while Scarlett is 10. Her oldest daughter, Jordan, is 13 – she was able to get vaccinated over the summer.

But Friday was big for the two youngest – it was their turn.

"I'm the only person that cried. They didn't cry. I was just so overwhelmed," Rogers said, holding back tears. "I'm gonna get teary-eyed... just joy, and relief."

20 months of isolation and virtual learning later, and the two youngest kids got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for kids – and they got it like champs!

No yelling or screaming, but it's not because they're not scared of needles.

"It was easy to me but I'm not a fan of them," Scarlett said.

But they've got 20 months of being cooped up behind them now, and they're not looking back.

"Love seeing new friends that I made, and I'll get to see them again," Jessie said. "When COVID's over, we're free, and we don't have to get any more shots except for the other shots that we have to get."

This doesn't end the pandemic for them – they've still got another shot to get.

"The only tears that went down was my mom getting so excited and I just, I was just so proud of my little sisters getting the vaccine," Jordan said.

But they're not letting the impact of this moment escape them.

"One of the things my middle child said was, 'Mommy, you don't have to worry about me getting sick anymore,'" Rogers said.

"Everything's going to be ok," Scarlett said. "Everything is ok now, we're getting our shot, and that just makes it okay for me and everyone else, so I feel better about that."

But they can start to celebrate just a little, and start looking forward to what's next – including plenty of the sleepovers they've missed over the past 20 months.

"Their parents agreed to have another sleepover, again" Jessie said. "One more time, I feel so happy, like, that we're gonna be free, so happy!"