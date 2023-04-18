Entergy Arkansas makes $50,000 donation to Red Cross tornado relief

Entergy Arkansas has teamed up with the American Red Cross of Arkansas to help support tornado recovery efforts by giving a $50,000 donation.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After tornados left a trail of devastation in parts of the Natural State, several organizations have stepped up to help people impacted by the storms.

Entergy Arkansas has teamed up with a longtime partner, the American Red Cross of Arkansas to help support tornado recovery efforts by giving a $50,000 donation.

The company is also matching employee donations up to the same amount.

There was an estimated 120 homes that were completely destroyed and almost 1,700 homes and scores of businesses damaged during the March 31 tornados.

The money will help provide immediate assistance to Arkansans who are in need of clothing, food, and housing support.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity of Entergy Arkansas and their willingness to partner with us to help communities in great need following the recent devastating tornadoes,” said Regional CEO Barry Falke, American Red Cross, Missouri, and Arkansas Region. “The support from Entergy Arkansas allows the Red Cross to continue to provide hope and relief to those affected by disasters and ensure we are there for our communities when they need us.”

The hardest hit areas in the Little Rock metro area also included North Little Rock, Sherwood, Jacksonville, and Wynne in the Delta.

“We’re powering lives with this donation by helping the American Red Cross provide greater support to families in need,” said Entergy Arkansas President and CEO Laura Landreaux. “In times of natural disasters, restoring power is just the beginning of our commitment to the community. Food, water, shelter, and supplies are crucial to the restoration process, and we’ll continue to support our communities as they rebuild.”

During the storms, the Entergy Arkansas power grid also sustained significant damage that required the replacement of 1,600 power poles, about 2,000 spans of wire, and 435 transformers.

To make a difference in the lives of Arkansans impacted by tornadoes you can text "TORNADO" to the number 90999 to make a donation, or by calling 800-RED CROSS.

Anyone in need of assistance can call 1-800-RED-CROSS or click here for more information.