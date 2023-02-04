Entergy customers may have to wait a bit longer to get power restored. Here's why

The company has brought in special equipment and additional crews to help restore power, an Entergy spokesperson said.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Thousands of people remained without power Sunday in Little Rock, following Friday's devastating tornadoes that swept through Arkansas, killing at least 5 people.

Entergy is telling customers that have lost power that it may take longer to get their power restored. One reason for this is the weather forecast, which has a potential storm system in it, is causing the the company to be more conservative with restoration estimates, an Entergy spokesperson told THV11.

The restoration area is also densely populated and installing one single power pole and one single transmitter can take between two and eight hours. In West Little Rock, a cell tower was completely snapped in half, which is also being restored.

Entergy crews told THV11 that they are also facing other challenges in restoring power. Hills in the area are complicating efforts and they had to bring in special equipment to manage this challenge.

Finally, over 3,000 crews were brought in from surrounding states and crews are working around the clock. Crews have come from Texas, New Orleans and other places in order to assist with restoration efforts.

"We brought in additional folks so you may see that some crews are taking breaks," an Entergy spokesperson told THV11. "But that's because you don't want people out there messing with your electricity if they are tired if they are hungry if they are fatigued. So we have brought in extra reinforcements."

