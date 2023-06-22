FEMA to close Arkansas Disaster Recovery Centers soon

ARKANSAS, USA — Since a high-end EF3 tornado ripped through parts of Central Arkansas on March 31, agents with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have been in the area to offer assistance to those in need.
It has now been almost three months since the tornado and the three remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in the state are set to permanently close at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28.
Anyone still needing help can meet with FEMA specialists at any of the three locations listed below Monday - Friday during the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 6: 00 p.m., and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Pulaski County
1) West Central Community Center
8616 Colonel Glenn Rd.
Little Rock, AR 72204
2) North Little Rock Community Center
2700 Willow St.
North Little Rock, AR 72114
Cross County
3) The Bridge Church
209 Merriman Ave
Wynne, AR 72396
Arkansas homeowners and renters in Lonoke, Cross, and Pulaski counties whose homes were damaged in the storms and tornados on March 31 have until the July 3 deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.
