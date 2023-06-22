FEMA to close Arkansas Disaster Recovery Centers soon

It has been nearly three months since the tornadoes and storms hit Central Arkansas, and now FEMA has announced that their Disaster Recovery Centers will close soon.

ARKANSAS, USA — Since a high-end EF3 tornado ripped through parts of Central Arkansas on March 31, agents with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have been in the area to offer assistance to those in need.

It has now been almost three months since the tornado and the three remaining Disaster Recovery Centers in the state are set to permanently close at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28.

Anyone still needing help can meet with FEMA specialists at any of the three locations listed below Monday - Friday during the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 6: 00 p.m., and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Pulaski County

1) West Central Community Center

8616 Colonel Glenn Rd.

Little Rock, AR 72204

2) North Little Rock Community Center

2700 Willow St.

North Little Rock, AR 72114

Cross County

3) The Bridge Church

209 Merriman Ave

Wynne, AR 72396

Arkansas homeowners and renters in Lonoke, Cross, and Pulaski counties whose homes were damaged in the storms and tornados on March 31 have until the July 3 deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance.