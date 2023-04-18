Victims of Arkansas tornado still hopeful to receive continued help

It's been weeks since the tornadoes hit parts of Arkansas. While help has started to slow down, victims are hopeful that sustained aid will stick around.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Weeks after March's EF-3 tornado, and it's still easy to find damage in affected neighborhoods— but that's not all. Help is also easy to spot, as volunteer groups continue to cycle through.

For Billy Etter, co-owner of a multipurpose building on Shackelford in West Little Rock, that help has been evident as he continues working on cleaning up his property.

"What it took us two years to rebuild, it took that storm about 20 seconds to take apart," Etter said. "Saturday and Sunday we had over like 400 friends and family come out, and that was a time where you did need a lot of manpower."

Since that first weekend, the area has looked a lot different. Crews have swept over, and have cleaned up what they can.

Etter says work is happening, but there's more that he needs.

"When you're waiting on insurance, there's just only so much, like, I'm ready to tell everybody, 'let's clean this thing out,'" he said. "You just have to wait on insurance."

A disconnect of money, but not of help. There's been a concentrated push to not leave affected neighborhoods feeling abandoned after the storms.

That starts with places like the Red Cross.

"I believe they need the extra support for the next six or seven months," Mariana Goes, a volunteer, said.

She said she has already heard people say they feel as if help is running thin, something they don't want to happen.

"This is important because nobody will have to feel lonely," Goes explained. "We are a big community."

That was even easier to spot as we were at the Red Cross warehouse.

Anheuser-Busch donated 50,000 cans of water.

Anything helps, and for Etter, that help is what has been keeping him going. Feeling abandoned hasn't happened to him, and he hopes it doesn't.