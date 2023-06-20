'Anybody can be a victim' | Little Rock family grieves loss to domestic violence

Ricardo Sykes died Monday night due to domestic violence, and now his family is speaking out with hopes of helping other abuse victims.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department arrested Crystal Perkins, 40, on Tuesday for first-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband Ricardo Sykes, 49.

Officers responded to a call at a home on Fairfield Drive just before 10 p.m. Monday night when they found Ricardo Sykes suffering from several gunshot wounds.

According to law enforcement, Ricardo Sykes was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

One day after the incident, the Sykes Family is speaking out to let other domestic violence victims know that they're not alone.

The family said Ricardo Sykes was a victim for years.

"That was the hard part, watching him go back every time," said Mariska Sykes, the daughter of Ricardo Sykes. "Everybody pleaded with him. 'Please don't go back. Please don't go, please.'"

Mariska Sykes said they tried to help, but after so many court dates, and even a restraining order, they felt like they had nowhere else to turn after trying their best to keep him safe.

"I don't care what time it was," Mariska Sykes said. "I'm picking up their phone because I don't know when it's the last time I'm gonna talk to my dad."

Over in Conway, LaTraci Spotwood is working to be that extra help for victims, serving as the domestic violence volunteer victim service coordinator for the city attorney's office.

"My sole purpose is to be an advocate for them," Spotwood said. "To be a support for them, a listening ear and just help them get whatever they need to be safe in the situation."

Many of the cases come to Spotwood, alongside threat assessments on various cases from local police. Spotwood emphasized that no matter whether in Conway or anywhere else, every domestic violence victim deserves help.

"Anybody can be a victim," Spotwood said. "It does not matter what your gender is. It does not matter what your statute is."

Ricardo Sykes' family now wishes to help other domestic violence victims with hopes of saving those that need help.

"It's not always easy to just get up and leave," Mariska Sykes said. "Some people have their whole life tied to this person. It's just hard knowing the type of heart my daddy had, and going through this situation."

Anyone suffering from domestic violence should know there are several ways to receive help.

Locally, victims can contact the Conway City Attorney's office at (501) 450-6193.

The National Hotline is also 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Those in need can live chat with someone, here, or by texting the word "START" to 88788.