Little Rock police share safety plan for Arkansas State Fair as concerns grow

After some recent rumors spread online about potential danger at this year's state fair, police announced a comprehensive plan of how they will keep people safe.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Arkansas State Fair begins Friday morning. It was cancelled last year due to COVID-19, so there is a lot of excitement for its return.

But there are also some safety concerns too.

Several police agencies, including Little Rock police, Arkansas State Police, and Fairground Security will be making sure the fair stays safe for those that attend.

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey said it was imperative to talk about fair safety, especially after the shooting that happened near Central High School.

He said any criminal activity that happens around the fair will not be tolerated.

A safety plan is in place to make sure all fair goers stay unharmed.

"I can assure you there will be officers inside and outside the fairgrounds," said Mj. Troy Ellison with the Little Rock Police Department.

Ellison announced the safety plan details. There will be uniformed officers, as well as some dressed in plain clothes. Additionally, there will be police that patrol the surrounding neighborhoods.

If you attend the fair, LRPD advises you to stay alert and use your common sense.

"Park in designated, secure fairground parking areas. That includes other safe habits like locking your doors, remove all valuables, and don't be distracted by your cellphone," said Ellison.

"The fairground with all the police that we have in the area. It's the safest place to be during the 10 days of the fair," said Anne Marie Doramus, Arkansas State Fair's Interim General Manager.