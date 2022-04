Little Rock police are now investigating a shooting that left person in critical condition near 18th Street and Pine Street.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have started investigating a shooting that happened near 18th Street and Pine Street.

According to reports, the shooting left one person in critical condition.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

There is no other information at this time.