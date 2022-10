The Benton Police Department has asked the public for information on the whereabouts of a missing 42-year-old man who may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

BENTON, Ark. — The Benton Police Department has asked the public for information regarding the whereabouts of a missing man who may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

42-year-old Jeremy Michael Gregory may be near Lake Winona in Paron driving either a white Kia Soul or red Pontiac Grand Prix with a license plate of AE162F.

Anyone with information on Gregory's whereabouts is urged to contact local law enforcement.