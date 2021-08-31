Silver Alert activated for missing 60-year-old

The Batesville Police Department has requested the activation of a Silver Alert for a 60-year-old man who is "possibly disoriented due to not having his medications"

BATESVILLE, Ark. — The Batesville Police Department has requested the activation of a Silver Alert for a 60-year-old man who is "possibly disoriented due to not having his medications."

Jerry Overland was last seen at his home on Neely Street in Batesville, police say.

Overland is described as being 6 foot 3 inches and weighing 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and denim shorts.