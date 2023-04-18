Online gifting groups making difference in Arkansas

The sentiment "neighbors helping neighbors" is reaching farther than ever in Central Arkansas thanks to social media.

You may have seen "Community Gifting Groups," sometimes known as "Buy Nothing Groups," online, where local people offer free items.

The hyper-local groups are all over Central Arkansas and are gaining popularity by making people's lives a little easier.

Whether you're cleaning out your closet or looking to add more, people in your town are here to help.

"I think it's a great cycle to have in each community," Group Member Samantha Tomlinson said.

Locals regulate the groups and ask you to agree to a list of rules before joining. For example, you must live in a specific geographical area and only participate from a personal Facebook profile.

Tomlinson joined the West Little Rock Community Gifting Group on Facebook in January, right before she had her baby girl.

After giving birth, she asked for some help.

"I needed work blouses after having a baby," Tomlinson said. "My body is not the same anymore. My shirts weren't fitting the same, so I went on there, and I asked for some work blouses and explained my situation."

Dora Bailey was there to answer the call.

"I had a lady, Dora, who also gave me the blouse I'm wearing now, so I was super thankful," Tomlinson said. "She also gave me a letter of encouragement, some soup and some chocolate."

Bailey said her motivation to help stems from experience.

"I know that, having lived through that four times now like what this mom needs," Baily said. "Whether or not she's asking for it."

It turned out to be precisely what Tomlinson needed.

"My husband's like, 'You got chocolate in here,' I was like, what?" Tomlinson said. "I was like, 'It's dove chocolate.' I went crazy for it. We were super excited... definitely when you're going through postpartum; it's a lot, so to know that women in our community understand that, I didn't feel so alone."

Later on, Tomlinson gifted Bailey something in return.

"She posted a wish for a Columbia jacket, and I was like, you know what, I have one I haven't worn in a while. Let me see if she wants it," Tomlinson said. "I ended up messaging her... it's crazy how the world aligned for us to do that."

It's more than just gifting too. The group is a place to form new friendships, and it helps some people start fresh.

"There was an instance where someone's house just burned down, and they were like, 'These are their kids' sizes; this is what they need,'" Bailey said. "They need everything."

Then, the comments started flowing in.

"People are just coming together for the greater good," Bailey said. "I think it is probably my favorite part."

While the group is helpful to parents, it's also valuable for teachers.

"For my class, I usually ask for anything," Second Grade Teacher Karla Sewell said.

Sewell, an Estem East Village Elementary teacher, said the group had been an enormous help.

"I've gotten everything in these baskets," Sewell said. "It's like wooden blocks, board games; I also have toys for indoor recess."

Sewell even helps her coworkers with their classrooms.

"Especially like when I get books," Sewell said. "Sometimes there might be doubles in there."

Since Sewell has received so many gifts, she feels inspired to give back.

"I just like helping others," Sewell said. "I think it's important that others give to each other."