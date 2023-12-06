The Couch Potato wins Arkansas Diamond Book Award

Craig O'Neill spoke with Pete Oswald, author of "The Couch Potato" and had some very special news to share with him!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Every year, a panel of librarians and educators select 10 nominees for the Diamond Book Award. Students in Kindergarten through 3rd grades all across Arkansas have to read or have listened to at least three of the ten nominees.

The winner was announced as The Couch Potato, which is a book about a character that never leaves his couch.

He has the world at his fingertips thanks to computer chips (or should that be potato chips).

But then... but then... but then... .well you’ll just have to read it!

The book was written by Jory John and illustrated by Pete Oswald.

Craig O’Neill got a hold of the illustrator at his home in Los Angeles and surprised him with the good news.