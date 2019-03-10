PINE BLUFF, Ark. — In Pine Bluff, small members of the community, are calling for a big change.

Students at the Broadmoor Elementary School stepped out of the classroom and marched to stop the violence they see heavily impacting their community.

Students pledged zero violence and no bullying during the rally. They shouted, "stop the violence" as they marched through the streets of Pine Bluff.

"We really need to start with them to move from nonviolence to no violence at all," says Jeremy Owoh, Pine Bluff School District Superintendent.

"What they learn here extends into the community, what they learn in the community extends into the school, so it's definitely a strong relationship between the two."

The Pine Bluff School District and community members are also continuing its mission to help students succeed by installing a washer and dryer in schools for any family to use for free.

