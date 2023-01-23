Senate to reconvene regarding drag performance bill

Arkansans against Senate Bill 43 gathered at the Capitol to make their voices heard about the bill as it makes its way through the legislature.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Senate Bill 43 has drawn a lot of attention— and on Monday afternoon Arkansans against the bill gathered once again at the Capitol to express their frustrations.

If passed the bill would classify drag performances as an "adult-oriented business." While supporters have said it is aimed at protecting children, those against have said this bill is harming members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“To protest SB43 which is a promise of hatred,” said one Arkansan outside of the Capitol. “Which is a promise of violence and a direct attack on all transgender, gender non-conforming, and drag performance artists in our state.”

The bill is aimed at restricting drag shows by putting them in the same category as strip clubs. This piece of legislation has been working its way through the legislature— it passed through a committee and made its way to the Senate floor.



“The only change was to add co-sponsors to the bill,” said State Senator Justin Boyd.

He added that this is only the beginning of a long process.



“Let's say it comes to the Senate tomorrow, it passes the Senate, then it has to go to the house,” Boyd described. “And then it goes to the house floor. Again, it has those 51 votes or 50% plus one of the chambers, and then from there, it goes to the governor.”

While there's still quite the journey ahead for this piece of legislation there are still questions about it.

“Is something taking place on public property? The answer's no, that the change to the law wouldn't apply. Is it going to be in view of a minor? Again, in my interpretation, if the answer is no, it wouldn't apply,” said Boyd. “So, if this is in a nightclub where it's adults-only Senate Bill 43, probably my interpretation is it's not going to apply.”