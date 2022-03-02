Gov. Hutchinson: Arkansas in state of emergency due to winter storms

After severe winter weather hit much of the state Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, the governor has declared a state of emergency.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After severe winter weather hit much of the state Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, Governor Asa Hutchinson declared a state of emergency.

In the proclamation issued Thursday morning, it states that the winter storms "began and continues to cause dangers, hardships, and suffering in the State of Arkansas."

As of 9 a.m., over 25,000 Arkansas residents are without power. Most of the outages are in southern and eastern counties.

A spokesperson with Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas said approximately 10,000 electric cooperative members are without service in Arkansas.

Road conditions have seemed to worsen over the course of the morning with a mix of sleet and freezing rain falling across central Arkansas.